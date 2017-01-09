Toggle navigation
K103 Portland - The Best Variety - Today's K103
K103 Portland - The Best Variety - Today's K103
On-Air
Bruce, John and Janine
- Nearly Impossible Question
- Stump the Jock
- Morning Music Quiz
Public Affairs w/ John Erickson
Lori Bradley
Stacey Lynn
-Stacey Lynn's Wayback Playback
Mario Lopez
Felicia Heaton
[full schedule]
On Demand
Win Big!
T-Mobile Lounge
Well Zone
Photos
Playlist
Local News
Celeb News
Weather
- closures/delays
- traffic
Calendar
All Listings
K103 Events
Concerts
Community Calendar
Contact
Contact Us
Communities
Advertise with us
Careers
Map/Directions
iHeartRadio Info
iHeartRadio for Business
Half Off Deals
Contests
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party!
Stevie Nicks - 24 Karat Gold Tour Feb. 28th @ Moda Center
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Bruno Mars 24k Magic Tour - 7.23 @ Moda Center
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
Red Carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Mornings on K103 - 5am to 9am
Celebrity Psychic Tarot Readings For 2016
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party!
Meet our Educator of the Week!
Win Tickets To See Stevie Nicks' 24 Karat Gold Tour!
Public Affairs w/ John Erickson
Win Movie Tickets every Friday from Atom Tickets!
previous
next
On-Air Now
9am - 1pm
This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level
Jamie Foxx Attacked At Hollywood Restaurant (VIDEO)
UPDATE: Journalist Apologizes For Saying 'Hidden Fences' To Pharrell At...
Ed Sheeran Got A Speeding Ticket After Singing About 'Driving At 90' In New Song
The Golden Globes After Parties
Curse Like a Sailor? Maybe You're Just Honest
Twitter Thinks Emma Watson's 'Beauty And The Beast' Doll Looks Like Justin...
Arrest In Corvallis Baseball Bat Attack
Jimmy Kimmel Talks New Show 'Big Fan' Featuring Kim Kardashian & Oscars...
U2 Agreed to 'Joshua Tree' Anniversary Tour After US Election
David Bowie's 70th Birthday Celebrated With New EP, Music Video
Ben Affleck Talks New Film 'Live By Night'
x
See Full Playlist
K103 Portland
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
[{"id":14258932,"url":"\/articles\/closuresdelays-448595\/uptodate-info-for-schools-businesses-roads-9624589\/","title":"CLOSURES AND DELAYS: ","description":"Get the latest information on schools, government agencies and businesses HERE"}]
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from K103 Portland to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.